New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday directed civic and infrastructure agencies to fast-track pending national highway and road projects, address recurring waterlogging and improve coordination to ease traffic congestion across the city.

The committee also reviewed traffic congestion at Delhi’s border entry points (HT)

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The directions were issued during the fifth meeting of the Union Territory-level Coordination Committee on National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) issues. Senior officials from the PWD, NHAI, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), revenue department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), BSES and other agencies attended the meeting.

Officials said the committee reviewed several ongoing infrastructure projects and directed departments to remove procedural bottlenecks, expedite pending approvals and adhere to project timelines.

“A major focus was waterlogging on NH-24, particularly at the Patparganj and Pandav Nagar underpasses. Flooding at Nausena Bhawan, Thal Sena Bhawan, Mahipalpur T-Point and the R&R hospital underpass were also reviewed. PWD has completed desilting of the drain along NH-24, while NHAI has been directed to raise the road level to provide a permanent solution to flooding,” said an official.

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{{^usCountry}} They also reviewed progress on the Andheria Mor-NH-48 corridor, utility shifting for the Rangpuri Bypass Tunnel and works on the Rohtak Road corridor, including service roads and drainage. BSES was asked to complete technical formalities, while other departments were directed to expedite approvals and utility shifting, said PWD officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also reviewed progress on the Andheria Mor-NH-48 corridor, utility shifting for the Rangpuri Bypass Tunnel and works on the Rohtak Road corridor, including service roads and drainage. BSES was asked to complete technical formalities, while other departments were directed to expedite approvals and utility shifting, said PWD officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Recurring waterlogging at the Mahipalpur flyover and the Parade Road-Thal Sena Bhawan underpass was also discussed. NHAI consultants were asked to submit detailed technical reports to facilitate permanent engineering interventions.

“Our government believes in delivering permanent engineering solutions rather than temporary arrangements. The objective is to provide long-term relief through better planning, stronger coordination and time-bound execution,” Verma said.

To prevent delays in highway projects, the revenue department was directed to complete land demarcation, mutation and other formalities within stipulated timelines.

The committee also reviewed traffic congestion at Delhi’s border entry points, including bottlenecks around MCD toll plazas. NHAI and the MCD were directed to jointly work to improve traffic movement.

Encroachments, unauthorised parking and traffic management along national highways, including the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), were also reviewed.

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The committee also directed agencies to improve ambulance availability and emergency response systems along the nearly 30-km UER-II corridor. All departments were instructed to submit action taken reports before the next review meeting, officials added.