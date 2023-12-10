Nigerian woman held with drugs worth ₹2 cr in Mumbai

Acting on specific information, the AIU intercepted the woman who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi early Saturday morning. HT Image

After she was frisked, the AIU sleuths seized a stash containing 20 capsules purported to be heroin and hidden in her brassier, the official said.

During the probe, the accused, identified as Victoria Okafor, admitted she was carrying drugs, he said.

The contraband was handed over to her by a person, identified as Onye, from Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway into the case, the official added.