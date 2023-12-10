close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Nigerian woman held with drugs worth 2 cr in Mumbai

Nigerian woman held with drugs worth 2 cr in Mumbai

PTI |
Dec 10, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Nigerian woman held with drugs worth ₹2 cr in Mumbai

Acting on specific information, the AIU intercepted the woman who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi early Saturday morning.

HT Image
HT Image

After she was frisked, the AIU sleuths seized a stash containing 20 capsules purported to be heroin and hidden in her brassier, the official said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During the probe, the accused, identified as Victoria Okafor, admitted she was carrying drugs, he said.

The contraband was handed over to her by a person, identified as Onye, from Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway into the case, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out