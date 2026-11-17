The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that no books shall be removed from the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) till the matter is heard next on November 20 even as it said that more than 200,000 books lying at the facility in RK Puram belong to a different library that closed down. The library, operating from Shastri Bhawan complex housing government offices, was issued an order on September 17 to vacate by September 30 as part of the redevelopment plan. (HT Archive)

In an affidavit filed on Monday, the Union ministry of culture said that the books lying in RK Puram belong to Tulsi Sadar Library, a 50-year-old library that functioned from the campus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and closed down in 2011.

The bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said, “You will not shift the books (from CSL) till the next date of hearing….where did this Tulsi library come from? Show some respect to these books…over 200,000 books just thrown to the winds.”

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that with the proposed redevelopment of Shastri Bhawan under the Central Vista Project, arrangements are being made for the temporary and permanent relocation of the CSL.

This library is presently housed in a separate library building within the premises of Shastri Bhawan, having a total floor area of approximately 4,144.08 sq.m.

On Bhati’s statement that no books will be shifted from CSL, the bench said, “The ASG states on instructions that books will not be moved. Let a copy of the affidavit be shared with the amicus curiae. Post the matter on Friday.”

Bhati informed the court that the set of books from the two libraries must be seen differently. According to the Centre, the Tulsi Sadar Library (TSL) has remained closed since 2011 due to the construction of the underground Mandi House metro station on the Central Secretariat-Red Fort corridor of DMRC.

“It occupied a total area of approximately 1,068.5 sq. m. and housed a collection of approximately 2.25 lakh books, which are presently stored at Tulsi Sadan Library (Store), West Block-8, First Floor, B, Sector-1, RK Puram,” the affidavit said.

As Bhati urged the court to have the matter after two days as her affidavit was not on record, the court said, “There seems to be an ad-hoc approach. This is our heritage as some books date back to 1702. If you are not bothered, give it to some country that will take care.”

Bhati said that under the proposed redevelopment, an area totalling approximately 5,583sqm, comprising 4,112 sqm on the ground floor and 1,471 sqm on the first floor, in Kartavya Bhawan-4, has been earmarked for the permanent accommodation of the CSL and TSL. The construction work of Kartavya Bhawan is scheduled for completion by December 2028.

The government said that the CSL shall continue to function and will be temporarily relocated in an area measuring approximately 3,890.45 sqm in Netaji Nagar. The proposed temporary accommodation is envisaged to have a storage capacity of approximately 625,000 books and the shifting is proposed to be undertaken by November 2026, it added.

The court took suo motu cognisance of a news report on the 135-year old CSL having no space in the Central Vista redevelopment plan, putting at risk the fate of over 850,000 books valued for its antiquity.

The court had on October 5 sought response from the Centre on the two lakh books lying in RK Puram kept in carton boxes. The court order required the Centre to spell out clearly if the new area will house these books in addition to the 850,000 books kept at CSL.

The court appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae. The amicus informed the court that the way in which the books are kept in carton boxes is “atrocious”. Padmanabhan said that the Centre must give a break-up of the space allocated for the two libraries even in the temporary place being allotted.

The library, operating from Shastri Bhawan complex housing government offices, was issued an order on September 17 to vacate by September 30 as part of the redevelopment plan. The CSL had written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to provide alternate space but the same has not materialised.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had issued the September 17 order directing the CSL, along with other ministries functioning from Shastri Bhawan, to remove all furniture, electronic equipment, and other accessories, to ensure vacant possession for demolition and reconstruction work.