No lockdown, WFH, schools shut: What Delhi govt announces to tackle pollution

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced new measures as the national capital’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Delhi recorded an AQI of 437, a slight improvement from the 471 recorded on Friday, the worst so far.

The ministry of earth sciences' air quality forecasting agency SAFAR predicted that the AQI will improve in the next two days as winds slow down and reduce the intrusion of pollutants released from farm fires.

Listed below are the measures announced by Kejriwal on Saturday.

1. All government office employees will work from home (WFH) for a week. Private offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home as much as possible.

2. All construction activities will cease from November 14 to 17.

3. Delhi government is yet to take a call on issues of a complete ban on vehicles, public transport, industries and construction activities.

4. Schools in the national capital have been shut for a week starting from November 15. Students will be attending online classes as physical classes will remain suspended.

5. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the need for a “lockdown” will also be discussed thoroughly. “ No lockdown in Delhi as of now. Will consult stakeholders, including the Centre and CPCB, to prepare a proposal (for a lockdown) and submit it to the Supreme Court,” Kejriwal told reporters on Saturday.