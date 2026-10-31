No non-BS VI vehicle permitted to enter Delhi from today

Non-BS VI vehicles will not be allowed to enter the national capital from Sunday as the Delhi government’s winter action plan comes into force to arrest air pollution.
However, according to a notification, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified categories will be exempt from the ban. The restrictions will stay between November 1 and January 31.
The Delhi government said it is deploying special enforcement teams, AI-enabled surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to crack down on violations.
All dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition activities are prohibited during the same period. Essential public infrastructure projects may continue subject to prescribed conditions.
E-challans will be automatically generated against vehicles violating the restrictions, while unauthorised construction activity will invite immediate stop-work notices and environmental compensation penalties.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which vehicles are exempt from the restrictions?
What construction activities are prohibited?
How will office attendance and timings change?
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