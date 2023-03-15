No plans to allow women in shakhas, says Hosabale

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has no plans to allow women attend its shakhas, the organisation’s general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Tuesday.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

“Shakha is an activity of men,” Hosabale said at a press conference on the conclusion of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS). “Male members have assemblies in early morning or late evening in Sangh shakhas and they participate in various activities.”

Replying a question whether the RSS was going to increase the participation of women by allowing them to attend shakhas, he said, “There was no discussion on this but the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti works on it. Women run shakhas there. This time we have discussed about setting up a branch of Grahasth karyakartas once in three months. This has been considered in terms of women’s participation.” At the press meet, Hosabale also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent “democracy under attack” remarks in the UK and repeated targeting of the RSS in his speeches.

“As a political party leader, he should speak more responsibly and see the reality of Sangh’s expansion and acceptance in society,” the senior RSS functionary said.

“Those who converted India into a jail have no right to comment on democracy in the country,” he said, referring to the former Congress president’s recent remarks at the Cambridge University. “Thousands of people including me were put behind the bars during Emergency. They (Congress) are yet to apologise for this. The country will ask them if they have a moral right to talk about democracy.”

