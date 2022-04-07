No respite from heatwave in Delhi even today; AQI remains ‘poor’
NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to experience yet another heatwave on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, with the maximum temperature predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18.7 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 273. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 248.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI indicates ‘lower end of Poor’ air quality with dominance of coarse (size > 2.5 µm) particle dust (~ 60% in PM10). For the next three days (7th, 8th, 9th), peak wind speed is likely to be moderate (~12-18 km/h) causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘poor’ or ‘upper end of moderate’. High temperature (max. 40°C) and mixing layer height (> 3 km) maintains strong ventilation by convection.”
Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week. Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.
Former Congress leaders Nirmal, daughter Chitra to join AAP on April 7
A month after the Aam Aadmi Party's thumping victory in Punjab, former Congress leaders and founding members of the Haryana Democratic Front, Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, are all set to join the AAP in New Delhi on Thursday. A top AAP leader confirmed that the father-daughter duo will be joining the party fold officially in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal or some other senior leader.
BJP will form government with majority in Haryana: Sambit Patra
Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said their party will again form government in Haryana with an absolute majority in the 2024 assembly elections. During the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Ambala City assembly constituency, he said the BJP rose to become the world's largest party with over 18 crore members, currently including 1,300 MLAs, 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
Consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Haryana government to consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave their homes due to terrorism in 90s. For 30 years, the matter of allotting plots to them has been hanging fire. As per their lawyer Padam Kant Dwivedi, the land in question bought by the Kashmiri Pandits was acquired by the government in 1995 and released back to HSVP in 1997.
Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption. Speaking to reporters, Hooda said there are three major disputes between Punjab and Haryana -- the issue of capital, Hindi speaking areas of Punjab and the SYL water. Hooda said corruption has become uncontrollable and countless scams pertaining to mining, liquor, registry and recruitment have come to the light.
