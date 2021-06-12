Northern Railways permits sale of platform tickets at 8 stations in Delhi, hikes price

The Northern Railways has now allowed the sale of platform tickets, which was suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, at eight major stations under the Delhi division. Northern Railways general manager Ashutosh Gangal announced the resumption of the sale of tickets, according to a PTI report.

The sale of platform tickets was suspended with the aim to prevent overcrowding at railway stations amid the rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country.

However, to continue to avoid overcrowding at stations, the platform ticket price has been increased to ₹30 per ticket, reported PTI.

Platform ticket facility can now be availed by passengers travelling via these stations-New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt railway stations.

On the resumption of sale of platform tickets on other railway stations, a Northern Railways spokesperson said that the decision will be taken according to the demand, the PTI report said.

"Now, zones are opening up in a graded manner, based on ground situations," PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The Railway Board has allowed the sale of platform tickets, authorising its divisions and zones to take decisions individually based on the Covid-19 situation of the respective areas.

The Covid-19 case trajectory in Delhi is witnessing a downward trend. On Saturday, the national capital reported 213 new cases of viral infection, in contrast to 238 cases reported the previous day, according to the state health dashboard. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has also declined sharply and currently stands at 0.30 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the Railways is battling with the monsoon in Mumbai that recorded 459 per cent more rainfall from June 1 to June 12 this year. The Union minister for railways on Thursday said that both Mumbai and the Railways need to be prepared for the monsoon.