Jamia Millia Islamia has served showcause notices to atleast six students over an alleged unauthorised gathering at the university’s central canteen to protest the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in the Bilkis Bano case.

Saying that the protest was held at a non-designated location, the university administration has given the students two days to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. more less

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Saying that the protest was held at a non-designated location, the university administration has given the students two days to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

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The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had organised a protest on November 23, with around 100 students gathering at JMI’s central canteen in the North Campus to condemn the SC’s order regarding the release of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. A poster about the gathering circulated on social media platforms, inviting students to join.

“You along with a large group of other students associated with different political outfits assembled near the central canteen…for the solidarity gathering for Bilkis Bano against the recent order of the supreme court granting ball and suspending the life sentences of two convicts in her case…during the unauthorised gathering at the central canteen you also delivered a speech and raised slogans to cause disruption and disturb the normalcy of the campus,” the notice, also seen by HT, dated November 23 and issued to one of the students read. It was signed by JMI’s chief proctor professor Mohammad Asad Malik.

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{{^usCountry}} A JMI spokesperson said that the university has designated a specific space for dissent to ensure that routine activities are not disrupted while also providing students with a democratic platform to exercise their freedom of expression. “The central canteen is not a designated site for protests. It is a place where our departments and teaching blocks are located. It disturbs classes and besides exams are due shortly,” the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A JMI spokesperson said that the university has designated a specific space for dissent to ensure that routine activities are not disrupted while also providing students with a democratic platform to exercise their freedom of expression. “The central canteen is not a designated site for protests. It is a place where our departments and teaching blocks are located. It disturbs classes and besides exams are due shortly,” the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

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In the notice, the administration reiterated that, through an order issued in October 2025, it had designated a specific location for students to hold protests within a democratic framework. Citing the order, the administration stated that the gathering at the central canteen violated the prescribed guidelines, allegedly undermining student discipline and disrupting the university’s routine functioning.

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The university has directed the students to submit their defence by 9pm on November 25 through an email to the university’s chief proctor.