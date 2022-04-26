Nursing officer suspended at AIIMS Delhi over staff shortage strike
- In an order issued by the AIIMS administration on Monday, nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect” for heading the protests and misbehaving with the duty officer on Saturday.
A nursing officer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was suspended on Monday after protests by a group of nurses in the main operation theatre on Saturday (April 23) over staff shortage resulted in the cancellation of at least 50 planned surgeries.
In an order issued by the AIIMS administration on Monday, nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect” for heading the protests and misbehaving with the duty officer on Saturday. “...Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Harish Kumar Kajla, nursing officer...during the period that this order shall remain in force the headquarters (of Kajla) should be New Delhi and (he) shall not leave the headquarters...,” the order read.
A senior official at AIIMS said a show cause notice was issued to four nursing staff, including Kajla, for Saturday’s incident and action has been initiated against him based on his response and the testimonies of other doctors and nurses who were present during the protest.
The resident doctors’ association of AIIMS, which has been demanding Kajla’s suspension after the incident, said on Monday that this “one-off situation” should not be treated as a face-off between doctors and nurses.
Ashram underpass open, focus now on flyover extension
With the much-delayed Ashram chowk underpass being opened for traffic on Sunday, the focus has now shifted to the ongoing work at the extension of the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway on the busy traffic intersection where commuters continue to face snarls. According to a PWD official, the project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% civil work is pending.
Amid case spike, Delhi ups Covid testing
For the early detection of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government is setting up free testing camps across the Capital to ensure that anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms can be tracked and isolated. Delhi on Monday recorded 1,011 new Covid cases and one death from the disease, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin. Since Friday, the Capital has been seeing over 1,000 new cases daily.
Delhi: South civic body says building that collapsed was ‘unsafe’
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the four-storey building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan which collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping six labourers and killing two, was last month marked for illegal alterations to the structure, and added that it had informed the police and the district administration about it.
Punjab government to form fair, transparent excise policy: Harpal Cheema
Excise and taxation minister, Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government will form a fair and transparent excise policy after considering the suggestions given by the stakeholders for the smooth functioning of the state. Cheema said the present government has been formed to eradicate corruption. Bhullar meets transporters Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday met private bus operators and assured them that their genuine demands will be considered sympathetically.
Show humility for panth’s betterment, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tells Badals
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while expressing concern over the rising disparity among the panth, asked Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his family to show humility for the betterment of the panth and step down from active politics. In a press statement, Dhindsa who was number two in SAD as secretary-general but resigned in 2019 to form a separate party said the entire Sikh community should remain united and work for the betterment of the panth and society.
