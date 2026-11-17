New Delhi, A 50-year-old building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, which had allegedly developed cracks over the years due to vibrations caused by trains passing on a track behind it, collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, officials said. Old building collapses in Delhi, kills 2; official says train vibrations caused cracks

The building, located in Gali No. 6 of Jwala Nagar, had gradually weakened over the years as its owner allegedly failed to carry out repairs despite the damage caused by the vibrations, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar said.

Four people were injured in the incident, according to officials.

"A small portion of the building's overhang , spread over around 20-22 square yards, collapsed onto the roof of the floor below, triggering the collapse of the entire structure," Kumar said.

The building came crashing down around 10 am, trapping six people under the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, following which all six of them were taken out of the collapse site and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment with the assistance of CAT ambulances, police said.

The deceased were identified as Laddu alias Devansh , who was on the first floor, and Pintu , who was on the ground floor, they said.

The injured were identified as Khushbu , Vikesh , Akash and Dalip alias Dimpa . All four have been admitted to the hospital.

According to Kumar, seven people were living in the building as tenants, of whom two died and five sustained injuries. A member of the district administration's team was also present at the hospital.

The district magistrate, who visited the spot after the incident, said cracks had also been noticed in the remaining portion of the structure during the removal of debris.

Kumar said he had spoken to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding the condition of the building.

"According to information received from local residents, there is no possibility of any more people being inside the building. The area is small, and the debris can be cleared manually. We are carrying out the operation.

"Until the debris is completely removed, we cannot rule out the need for further checks. However, as per the information available with us, no one is trapped inside the building," Kumar said.

A PCR call reporting the building collapse was received at the Vivek Vihar police station at 10.09 am. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, police said.

The building is owned by Surendar Singh, police said.

The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapses reported across Delhi in recent months.

Seven people, including students, were killed after a five-storey building housing a paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in September. On November 5, six people were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

Another building collapse in Paharganj on November 15 left several people injured.

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