One killed, five injured in accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A 42-year-old bank manager from Jamalpur in Bihar was killed while his wife (a 34-year-old school teacher) their eight-year-old son, two relatives, and the driver of an allegedly speeding taxi they were travelling in were injured when the taxi crashed into a parked goods tempo on Delhi-Meerut Expressway early Sunday, police said.
According to police, of the four injured family members, the condition of two, including the 67-year-old father of the woman, is serious. All the victims were initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital from where they were shifted to a private hospital in Patparganj. The driver of the taxi, identified as Manish Kumar Thakur, 32, was arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. A case was registered against him at the Pandav Nagar police station.
The family was returning to Karol Bagh in central Delhi from Haridwar, when the mishap took place around 1am near Samaspur bus stop. The injured school teacher, identified by her first name Manisha, in her statement to the police, alleged that the driver of the Swift Dzire taxi was driving rashly. She claimed the driver was short-tempered and despite several requests to drive slowly and carefully, he did not pay them any heed.
“He was in a hurry to reach Delhi. Because of his rash and negligent driving, the cab crashed into a parked tempo. All of us were injured and taken to LBS Hospital in an ambulance. My husband succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” Manisha said.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that the family had come to Delhi for medical treatment of Manisha’s 67-year-old father, Upendra Prasad Gupta. Manisha’s sister Richa, 32, was accompanying them. The family was staying in Karol Bagh.
“On Saturday, the family booked a cab from Karol Bagh for a trip to Haridwar. They were returning from Haridwar, when the mishap took place. We have arrested the driver,” said DCP Kashyap.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics