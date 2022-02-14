Online help desks emerge as saviours for outstation students

For some Delhi University students, offline classes are set to begin in less than a week while they are still figuring out the logistics of where to put up temporarily and how to find a permanent accommodation. As colleges get, set to resume activities, the outstation students are getting help from seniors, in their quest to settle in the city.

“Some students, belonging to various parts of India, had ever never been to Delhi, and reach out to us for help. That’s when we decided to guide them in making the right choice for accommodation; something that suits their needs and budget as well,” says Shubham Choudhary, a final-year student of Sri Aurobindo College. He adds that security remains a “big concern” for female students, and hence his friends have been trying to help each one with specific details. Choudhary adds: “We have volunteers who are helping the outstation student get in touch with the PG owners or owners of rented accommodations through various student WhatsApp groups. The good thing about being in a virtual campus for past three years is that you get to be in touch with a lot of juniors through WhatsApp groups, and it’s easier for them as well to seek help as and when they need their seniors’ suggestions.”

Shubham Choudhary, a final-year student of Sri Aurobindo College

Students who are originally from Delhi and have the advantage of knowing the city, have teamed up in various parts of Delhi, to help the outstation students. “We are a team of 10-15 students who have taken the responsibility to help outstation students with PG listing, document verification, and also helping some get vaccinated, so that they can attend their colleges in time” says Darshnika Arya, a second-year student of Lady Irwin College. She adds: “Our help isn’t limited to only giving them leads. We also help them figure their way around the city and the campus. We explain to them about how to use the Metro and what auto fare is ideally the right amount from their PG to the campus. Once they arrive, we will also go to meet them so that they don’t feel alone in the whole shifting process.”

Darshnika Arya, a second-year student of Lady Irwin College

Arya shares that “calls and accommodation requests for North and South Campus” are easier to manage, but it’s also on their list to ensure students studying in off campus colleges also receive help as it gets more challenging for them. And Priyanshu Surana, a second-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, adds: “We had the data base of students for a long time because we assisted them during college admissions, Covid vaccinations, and when many needed help to find hospital beds and oxygen during the second wave last year. So as soon as the news of campus reopening broke officially, we started circulating a digital pamphlet of our help desk within the student WhatsApp groups. The outstation students are under a lot of pressure since they are coming from various states to the heart of India. From getting a ticket to travel, to find a PG or room, everything they need to do within a week. Due to this sudden rush, our team is getting around 20-50 calls everyday from students of various colleges. We are active on more than three groups at present, and helping hundreds of them. Besides, when asked, we also guide them about the city life, important numbers they should have on their speed dial, and how to be safe while vibing at various hang out zones around the campus.”

Priyanshu Surana, a second-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON