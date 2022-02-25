Open schools without conditions, union tells LG

With schools in the Capital still following a hybrid model of learning amid pandemic-necessitated measures, stakeholders of private schools in the city have sought an unconditional reopening, though parents’ groups said it would be better to make a complete switch from the new session.

The National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, on Thursday wrote to lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal, urging him to take steps for the unconditional reopening of schools and suspension of online classes, since the prolonged absence of children from physical classrooms adversely impacted reading and writing skills, especially in primary classes.

Schools in the Capital reopened for students in all grades earlier this month. According to a DDMA order on February 4, the hybrid learning mode will continue for school students, with consent from parents. School administrators are of the view that the online mode of learning needs to be stopped in view of the improvement in the Covid situation.

The NPSC includes leading schools such as Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Bal Bharati Public School, Springdales School, Sanskriti School, Delhi Public Schools, among others. While seeking an unconditional reopening entailing physical activities, the school body said that the pandemic-triggered closure had adversely impacted skills and competencies.

“Reading and writing are foundational skills in primary years of learning, which sadly our students are being deprived of for the last two years. The need of the hour is to provide maximum opportunities for holistic development and school is the ideal place to forge this,” Sudha Acharya, NPSC chairperson, wrote to the LG.

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Acharya added that children’s return to school would allow schools to track their progress in cognitive, affective, socio-emotional, and psychomotor domains. She also laid emphasis on the additional burden that teachers were facing on account of both online and offline classes.

“The choice of catering to both online mode and normal school is not only a hindrance in delivering quality education but has also overburdened the teaching fraternity. This is somehow compromising our vision in making education inclusive, leaving no one behind,” wrote Acharya.

Parent groups in the city, however, said that it did not make sense to compel all students to return to school at a time when the session was nearing completion.

“It is too early to do away with hybrid classes since Covid continues to be a threat. Moreover, there might be students or parents who might be suffering from Covid and related concerns. Forcing such students will not be correct. Those who wish to send their children are already doing so,” said Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association. She said that schools could wait till the beginning of the new session to resume classes.

“Final exams are around the corner. At such a crucial time, schools should not put parents and children in a difficult spot. They can make such a massive change from the next session,” Gautam said.

