‘Over 15k in Delhi have signed up for state govt’s yoga programme’
- A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday.
The Delhi government’s ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’, an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbourhoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in December last year, with over 9,500 people availing the service in different parts of Delhi everyday.
A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday. “Initially, there was a lot of buzz when the initiative was first launched on December 14, 2021. However, the Capital was hit by a Covid-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant and the city reported a large number of cases. As a result, the response to the yoga initiative was poor as people avoided outdoor activities due to the fear of contracting Covid-19,” said the official.
In the second week of January this year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the free yoga initiative would be made available online for Covid patients, who were recovering in home isolation. The idea was to assist the quick recovery of the patients under home isolation by boosting their immunity.
Amresh Jha, who is coordinating the free yoga initiative, said over 4,500 Covid patients under home isolation received free yoga sessions.
“It was a very easy process for the patients to register through the website and get online yoga classes by professionally qualified yoga instructors at the comfort of their homes,” said Jha, adding that the yoga classes, which were given in-person since the launch of the programme, switched to online mode due to the Omicron-driven Covid wave, which raged in the Capital in January.
Online yoga sessions are still available for Covid patients under home isolation.
Harjinder Saroha, former vice chairman of Vasant Kunj Federation of RWAs, said around 60 people in Vasant Kunj societies take free yoga classes online.
“Most of them are retired senior citizens. They practise yoga between 10 and 10.30am every day,” he said.
-
6 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as six fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. Of these, three were reported from Mohali while two were in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. A day before, the three cities had reported eight cases in all. In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban, while two cases surfaced from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 7 and 21.
-
Man out for family dinner in Mohali injured in late-night firing
A Ropar resident, who was out for dinner with the victim, Harvinder's family, was critically injured in a late night firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase-5 market in Mohali. The incident took place around 10.15pm. The miscreants also made off with the victim's car. The victim has been identified as a resident of Ropar, Harvinder Singh. As per eyewitnesses, an accomplice of the assailants was also injured and was helped into the car.
-
Missing for six days, 9-year-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana
A nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for six days, was found dead in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute on Gill Road on Sunday evening. From the state of decomposition, police estimate that the victim, Pardeep Kumar of Daba Road, had died around three-four days ago. The victim's father, Raja Ram, the father of the victim, said that his son had gone missing on April 4 under mysterious circumstances.
-
Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours. Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
-
Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a machine supervisor at the construction site, 27, Honey Kumar. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics