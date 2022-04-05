Parliament passes Bill to merge all three Delhi MCDs
- The opposition has time and again expressed concerns over the Bill, saying that it amounted to foiling the Delhi civic election process and also undermining the federal separation of powers.
Parliament on Tuesday passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to merge three municipal corporations into a single entity in the national capital, after Rajya Sabha approved it with a voice note.
This development comes after the State Election Commission (SEC) last month deferred the announcement of date of Delhi civic polls after receiving a communication from the Centre. Soon after, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that polls were delayed as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conceded defeat.
BJP is currently in power in all the three Delhi civic bodies.
According to the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, the municipality wards need to be redrawn and the number of council seats need to reduced to 250 - a process that could take months.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
