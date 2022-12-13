Piece of iron from foot overbridge in Delhi falls on boy’s head, kills him
A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday morning after a heavy piece of iron from a foot overbridge fell on his head when he was scavenging near Thokar number 18, Pushta Road, near Gandhi Nagar.
R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said that a PCR call was received at 10.21am on Sunday, informing them that a 15-year-old resident of jhuggi pili mitti near Railway Line, Gandhi Nagar, was scavenging under the overbridge when a piece of iron fell on him, killing him. “A heavy iron piece from the foot overbridge, which was being dismantled by a contractor – who is undertaking the Delhi-Dehradun flyover work – fell on his head and he died on the spot. Body of boy was later shifted to SDN Hospital for preparing the medico-legal report and post-mortem examination,” he said.
He added that the police have also initiated legal action under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor.
