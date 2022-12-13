Home / Cities / Delhi News / Piece of iron from foot overbridge in Delhi falls on boy’s head, kills him

Piece of iron from foot overbridge in Delhi falls on boy’s head, kills him

Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:20 AM IST

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said that a PCR call was received at 10.21am on Sunday, informing them that a 15-year-old resident of jhuggi pili mitti near Railway Line, Gandhi Nagar, was scavenging under the overbridge when a piece of iron fell on him, killing him

Body of boy was later shifted to SDN Hospital for preparing the medico-legal report and post-mortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday morning after a heavy piece of iron from a foot overbridge fell on his head when he was scavenging near Thokar number 18, Pushta Road, near Gandhi Nagar.

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said that a PCR call was received at 10.21am on Sunday, informing them that a 15-year-old resident of jhuggi pili mitti near Railway Line, Gandhi Nagar, was scavenging under the overbridge when a piece of iron fell on him, killing him. “A heavy iron piece from the foot overbridge, which was being dismantled by a contractor – who is undertaking the Delhi-Dehradun flyover work – fell on his head and he died on the spot. Body of boy was later shifted to SDN Hospital for preparing the medico-legal report and post-mortem examination,” he said.

He added that the police have also initiated legal action under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor.

