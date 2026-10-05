New Delhi, Two fake placement call centres allegedly targeting unemployed job seekers by offering lucrative employment opportunities in return for registration and processing fees have been busted near Shadipur Metro Station in central Delhi, with 11 operatives apprehended, police said on Monday.

Police bust two fake job-placement call centres in central Delhi, 11 held

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The two call centres operated from a building in Ranjit Nagar and were busted in separate raids, they said.

The accused allegedly obtained personal data and contact details of job seekers from online recruitment platforms and used them for targeted calling. Posing as recruiters, they offered attractive job opportunities and demanded registration or processing fees of ₹3,500, ₹1,400 and ₹1,200 under different pretexts, police said.

After receiving the money, the callers allegedly continued communicating with the candidates for a few days, assuring them about the proposed employment and further formalities, before discontinuing contact without providing the promised jobs.

On October 3, information was received about a suspected fake job-placement centre operating from a building near Shadipur Metro Station, following which police conducted technical and field verification.

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{{^usCountry}} Technical analysis showed a significant volume of calls linked to suspected job-placement activity originating from the location, following which the facility was raided. Six persons, including four women and two men, were found on the premises and apprehended for verification, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical analysis showed a significant volume of calls linked to suspected job-placement activity originating from the location, following which the facility was raided. Six persons, including four women and two men, were found on the premises and apprehended for verification, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the checking, police found computer systems, calling applications and digital material used to contact job seekers. The verification revealed that job-seeker data and contact details were being used to approach prospective candidates and offer them employment, they said.

In a separate operation, police raided another suspected fake job-placement call centre in the same building based on specific intelligence.

Five men were found manning the calling cubicles and were apprehended, police said, adding that they failed to produce corporate authorisation letters, placement agreements or records of candidates genuinely placed in jobs when asked to establish the legitimacy of their recruitment activity.

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The computers at the premises were found to contain internet-based VoIP calling software and job-seeker data, police said.

A total of 11 operatives were apprehended from the two premises. The six apprehended from the first call centre include Arpit , Ashok and four women aged between 27 and 29, while the five operatives from the second centre have been identified as Asim , Sandeep , Gaurav Malik , Gyan Singh and Rohit , police said.

Police seized 13 computer systems, five mobile phones, calling software, job-seeker data, communication details and digital and financial evidence from the two premises.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.