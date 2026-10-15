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Police issue notice, ask dismissed JNU prof to join probe

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam who was terminated after being accused of sexually harassing several women students, asking him to join their investigation in the case

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 07:43:00 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
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The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam who was terminated after being accused of sexually harassing several women students, asking him to join their investigation in the case.

A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Sunday. (Representative photo)
A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Sunday. (Representative photo)

“We have issued a notice to Akoijam to appear before the investigating officer (IO) of the case at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Thursday afternoon. His presence is required to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the case and to examine the allegations levelled against him,” said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named,

Police said they have also pasted the notice on the main gate of the Congress MP’s residence and inside the JNU campus. A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Sunday.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him, which he has denied. At least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year, the police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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