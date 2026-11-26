Air pollution may contribute to the rising burden of diabetes, but its share in the overall risk remains unclear, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Nikhil Tandon, adding that more evidence was needed to establish pollution as a dominant risk factor for the disease.

A 2023 study found that a 10 micrograms per cubic metre rise in annual average PM2.5 exposure was associated with a 22% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. (HT Photo) more less

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“The question is not only whether something is related, but, if there are many factors, we need to know how much of the risk can be attributed to air pollution?” Dr Tandon said, stressing the need to distinguish between an association and the extent to which a particular factor contributes to the disease burden.

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“So if you look, there may be a contribution to overall diabetes risk, but whether that’s a dominant one or not, I don’t think we have data to support that,” he said, at a press conference at AIIMS on World Diabetes Day.

Also read: The AQI paradox: Why the official count may be downplaying the pollution problem

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{{^usCountry}} He maintained that the immediate impact of air pollution would primarily be on the pulmonary and cardiovascular systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He maintained that the immediate impact of air pollution would primarily be on the pulmonary and cardiovascular systems. {{/usCountry}}

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Evidence linking air pollution to diabetes has, however, been emerging. A 2023 study published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, which included researchers from AIIMS and other institutions, examined the association between exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), blood glucose levels and the incidence of type 2 diabetes in Delhi and Chennai.

The study stated that it analysed data from 12,064 participants and found that every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in monthly average PM2.5 exposure was associated with a 0.40 mg/dL increase in fasting plasma glucose and a 0.021-unit increase in glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c). It also found that a 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in annual average PM2.5 exposure was associated with a 22% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

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Also read: CPCB’s AQI method understates severity of Delhi’s worst pollution days

The researchers observed an association between air pollution exposure and higher blood glucose levels and the incidence of type 2 diabetes in both cities.

Meanwhile, speaking about the treatment of people with type 1 diabetes at AIIMS, Tandon said the institute has put in place a structured system to ensure continuity of care as patients move from paediatric to adult services.

“A structured transition of care from a paediatric to an adult care provider is very important. And we have actually worked on that, created a model, we have tested that model and now at least within this institution we have formalised a process by which a paediatric to adult transition happens,” he said.

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He added that the institute has also devised a referral framework to facilitate the transfer of patients between paediatric and adult care providers across institutions.