Power minister, AAP clash over the Capital’s electricity cuts

Delhi’s power minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading falsehoods about power outages in the capital, stating that the party was using fake social media accounts to mislead the public. He presented data showing that during AAP’s 10-year rule, Delhi recorded 272,137 power cuts, including over 21,000 cuts lasting more than an hour in the last year alone. Ashish Sood during the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sood’s remarks came in response to an attention motion raised by AAP MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha on frequent power cuts under the current administration. However, he criticised the opposition for leaving the assembly after raising the issue. “Arvind Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena are spreading falsehoods using fake accounts, fake data, and fake narratives to disrupt Delhi’s peace,” said Sood.

The minister argued that power cuts were routine even under AAP and necessary for maintenance. Sood also pointed out that AAP leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Atishi, had generator sets outside their residences, contradicting their claims of uninterrupted power during their tenure. “From February 9, 2025, to March 16, 2025, there were 2,092 outages under the current government, whereas during the same period last year, 3,881 outages occurred. At Atishi’s residence, there were also power cuts on May 3, May 11, May 30, June 18, and July 19, all lasting at least 20 minutes,” he added.

In response, Atishi countered Sood’s claims, citing data presented in Parliament. “The first lie Ashish Sood told was that under the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi did not have a 24-hour electricity supply. The Union Power Minister’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on February 3, 2025, confirmed that Delhi had round-the-clock electricity. This is not my data or AAP’s—it is from the central government,” she said. She also pointed to the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs report for 2023-24, which ranked Delhi’s discoms among the top three in the country for reliability and uninterrupted power.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta called AAP’s absence from the discussion on power cuts “irresponsible”. “AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar submitted a notice under Rule 54 regarding alleged power outages in several areas of Delhi. This notice was accepted and included in the agenda for discussion. It was quite surprising that when the matter was taken up at 4:40 PM, neither Kuldeep Kumar nor any opposition member was present in the House. This conduct was completely irresponsible,” Gupta added.