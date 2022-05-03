Power panel meets as demand hits record for 1st week of May
The Capital’s peak power demand rose to 6,194 MW -- the highest ever for the first week of May -- on Monday as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) took a slew of measures to ensure there are no procedural delays in procurement of power.
“Delhi met a peak power demand of 6,194 MW 3.34pm on Monday, which is the highest for the first week of May. The peak power demand of Delhi had earlier risen to 6,197 MW on April 29, which was an all-time high for the month of April. Delhi’s peak demand is likely to cross the 8,000 MW-mark this time, which will break all previous records,” said a senior official from the state power department.
The highest-ever peak power demand in Delhi was 7,409 MW, recorded on July 2, 2019.
Even as the city has been able to meet its full peak demand so far, the Delhi government last week wrote to the Centre seeking its intervention as it claimed that two of the five power plants that feed electricity to the national capital had coal stocks for only up to two days. This was, however, rejected by Union power minister RK Singh who shot back a letter stating that the figures quoted by the Kejriwal administration were inaccurate and that all the plants feeding Delhi are receiving adequate coal supplies on a regular basis.
Meanwhile, DERC has relaxed several rules related to procurement of electricity to avoid delays on the part of the power utilities.
“As an interim measure, the DERC has allowed intra discom banking facility, overlapping of banking and bilateral transactions, pass through of additional deviation and sustain deviation charges etc. with immediate effect till July 31 or till further orders,” said Mukesh Wadhwa, secretary, DERC.
Officials said the relaxations will help discoms directly buy power or get into interim agreements with other power utilities during exigencies, without seeking approvals from the DERC.
“The state load dispatch centre (SLC), discoms and the Delhi Transco Limited have been directed to maintain grid discipline, availability of transmission and distribution network and 24x7 supply of power to the consumers of Delhi,” added Wadhwa.
On Saturday, Union power minister RK Singh held a meeting to review the coal stock position in thermal power plants. In the meeting, Singh took stock of Delhi’s power situation separately, noting that all discoms in the Capital will get as much power as requisitioned by them.
Buddha Nullah cleaning project based on faulty report, will lead to loss of public money: MLA Gurpreet Gogi
MLA Gurpreet Gogi said that the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project will prove to be a waste of public money as it based on a faulty report. The MLA said the project is based on a report tabled by Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in 2019, which states that 519 MLD (million litres a day) waste flows through the Nullah on a daily basis.
Sacrilege cases: Ram Rahim to appear through video conferencing in all three FIRs
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed that the trial of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be conducted through video conferencing in all three criminal cases registered in 2015 sacrilege incidents in which he has been named as an accused. The three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were reported in 2015. It ordered that the trial in respect of Ram Rahim will continue through video conferencing.
Land acquisition for Ferozepur-Patti rail link: Farmers seek higher compensation
Farmers of three villages, whose lands are being acquired for the proposed Ferozepur-Patti railway track, on Monday demanded the district administration to ensure higher compensation for their land from the Railways. Farmers from Qutub-Ud-in Wala, Kale Ke Hithar and Dula Singh Wala villages of Ferozepur district in a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Amrit Singh, demand higher compensation for their land.
Delhi HC allows Markaz to open till October 14
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Banglewali Masjid at the Nizamuddin Markaz building to remain open beyond Ramzan, till October 14, on the condition that the management will ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The court also asked the management of the Markaz building to install CCTV cameras at the entry-exit and at all the staircases.
Two killed, one injured in Dadri road mishap
Two persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, said police. The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh, of Imlota village, and Nafe Singh, of Kosli. Investigating officer Jamer Gulia, of Jhojhu police check post, said the driver and the helper of one of the trucks were killed after another truck collided with their vehicle.
