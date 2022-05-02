Pragati Maidan revamp to be wrapped up in September
The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which began in 2018, will be completed by September this year, two years later than the initial deadline, officials said on Sunday.
LC Goyal, chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), said, “The redevelopment work--including the testing and commissioning (which is basically to hold events to ensure seamless functioning of the new setup)--is progressing at a fast pace and will be completed by September this year, except for one hall that will be completed by November.”
He added, “The landscape work has already started. The construction work will be done by June-end or July, but we need some time to test all the facilities.”
Pragati Maidan’s redevelopment work started in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2020. Goyal said that the project was delayed due to a shortage of workers, especially skilled, during the pandemic. To meet the September deadline, efforts are being made to increase the number of workers at the site to expedite the work. “The work has resumed at full scale. Currently, we have 5,000 workers at the site, and in the next few weeks the number will go up to 6,500,” said Goyal.
Officials said the annual trade fair will be held in November, “on a grand scale”.
The revamped exhibition and convention centre is likely to be the venue for the G20 summit next year, officials said.
Though a five-star hotel is proposed as part of the project, ITPO plans to invite bids for it when the hospitality industry has recovered from the impact of the pandemic.
“As of now, we are not inviting bids for it as the hospitality sector is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic,” said Goyal.
Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline
The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15. Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”
Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes
The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital. Police have arrested the woman's father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim's mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.
Mohali’s Posh city residents left sweating as PSPCL cuts power after builder’s failure to pay bills
Amid soaring temperatures, as many as 70 families in Posh city, Sector 91/92 near Chapar Chiri, are living without power as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Sunday disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over three months. PSPCL disconnected power at the Posh city, owned by builder Sushil Dhara, as ₹1.86 lakh of the ₹4.40 lakh bill was found pending on Sunday afternoon.
Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday. Protesting against municipal corporation officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from Tewari's Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh. Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit. In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas.
