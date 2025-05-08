PWD begins work on city’s first high-security prison

The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process to build the national capital’s first high-security prison (HSP) for hardcore extremists and criminals, in northwest Delhi’s Narela at an estimated cost of ₹140 crore, according to officials aware of the matter. HSPs are equipped with features such as body scanners, biometric fingerprint lock system, and have isolated cells, all of which are not in the Capital’s biggest prison, Tihar Jail, at present despite housing dreaded criminals and gangsters. (PTI)

The prison, likely to be completed in two years, will have 256 cells to house as many inmates -- the high-security structure has been proposed on the concept of ‘one person, one cell’ for stringent surveillance, the officials said.

Senior officers linked with the project said that the construction of cells has been planned so that high-risk inmates could neither see nor talk to another inmate.

HSPs are equipped with features such as body scanners, biometric fingerprint lock system, and have isolated cells, all of which are not in the Capital’s biggest prison, Tihar Jail, at present despite housing dreaded criminals and gangsters.

PWD officials said the agency is in the process of finalising a contractor for the 163,640 sgm prison. The work will include around civil work ( ₹120 crore), electrical work ( ₹19 crore ) and horticulture work, among others.

The facility is designed in the shape of a gigantic starfish with four tentacles-like ward buildings fanning out from a central watch tower that will be built taller than the wards.

“While the wings, with unequal length, will be engineered in such a way that the front of a cell will face the back of a cell in the opposite wing, which will make communication between the prisoners impossible, and effective surveillance on a large number of inmates will be possible even with less number of guards,” the official said cited above said.

Officials said that the high security jail complex is 2.5 metres below from the main road near NIT-Delhi campus.

“The total plot area is 163,640 sqm and the proposed plinth area is 17,104.44 sqm. The G+ 1 building is being developed adjacent to the GT Road, allowing for direct access for public from the 14-metre road,” an official said.

The two-storeyed building will have four ward blocks for prisoners, one administrative block, one control room and dispensary, one langar, three RCC boundary walls, eight watch towers and eight steel and RCC entry gates. Each ward block will have an area of 2,283 sqm having a capacity of 64 inmates.

“Apart from cells for inmates, the ward blocks will have guard room with attached toilet, canteen, inmate room, VC room, legal room, medical room and a common toilet,” the official said.

Additionally, the administrative block will have court room, judge room, male and female visitor room, superintendent room and searching room on the first floor, with pantry and toilets adjacent to it. The first floor will have a staff dining room, law officer room with retiring room and attached toilet, welfare officer’s room with attached toilet, three public announcement rooms, medical examination room, canteen office, IT room, record rooms, conference room, store rooms, administration and account office.

“There will also be a barrack on each floor with a capacity of 20 inmates, a storeroom for kitchen and activity room is planned to be provided,” said the official.

The ground floor will have staff offices, sample collection centre, two medical consultation rooms, ICU and pharmacy.

Provisions have also been made for lifts, firefighting system, fire alarm with PA system, RO water system, diesel generator set, solar water heating system, sewage treatment plant, underground sump and other common area facilities.