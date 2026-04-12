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PWD minister inspects key waterlogging prone stretches ahead of monsoon

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected south Delhi for waterlogging preparedness ahead of monsoon, emphasizing timely maintenance and coordination among departments.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday conducted an inspection of key stretches around south Delhi to review waterlogging preparedness across vulnerable points.

PWD minister inspects key waterlogging prone stretches ahead of monsoon

With monsoon approaching, the inspection was carried out under the “Government on Wheels” initiative. Verma was accompanied by senior officials from multiple departments and travelled along major corridors including Moolchand crossing, AIIMS crossing, Chattarpur Metro stretch, Nelson Mandela Marg, Munirka flyover, Vivekanand Marg and BJ Marg, besides several underpasses identified as monsoon pressure points.

During the inspection, he assessed the progress of desilting, drainage systems and road conditions of multiple locations. Officials flagged instances of incomplete cleaning and potential choke points, prompting directions for time-bound corrective action.

“When you come to these locations yourself, the situation becomes clear. You can see what has improved, where work is slow, and what could turn into a problem once heavy rain begins,” Verma said.

 
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