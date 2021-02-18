IND USA
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Rail roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit to four stations

In a tweet on Thursday, DMRC said that entry and exit to Tikri border, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh have been closed. Officials said this was done because of “security concerns” raised by Delhi Police
By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit to four Metro stations near the Tikri border, one of the sites where farmers have been camping in protest against the centre’s farm laws.

In a tweet on Thursday, DMRC said that entry and exit to Tikri border, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh have been closed. Officials said this was done because of “security concerns” raised by Delhi Police.

DMRC official handle tweeted, “Security Update: Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed.”

Officials said that these Metro stations are located right where the farmers are protesting and the gates were closed as a preventive step, after the farmer leaders announced ‘rail roko’ (railway blockade) as a mark of protest against the new farm laws.

