72-year-old woman, recently released from Tihar, held for robbing American in Delhi

A 72-year-old woman, recently released from Tihar, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing an American woman’s bag with $2,600 (around ₹2.4 lakh) and documents from a shop in central Delhi’s Paharganj, police said.

According to police, the 72-year-old woman was recently released from Tihar Jail and allegedly used her elderly appearance to avoid suspicion while committing thefts. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

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DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the accused woman is a habitual offender with 14 previous cases of thefts and robberies. Police have recovered ₹185,500 and efforts are under way to recover the remaining amount and the victim’s passport and visa documents, the DCP said.

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Police identified the thief as Savita Gandhi alias Saroj Gandhi. Police arrested her in Uttam Nagar three days after the American reported the theft online.

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According to police, the 72-year-old woman was recently released from Tihar Jail and allegedly used her elderly appearance to avoid suspicion while committing thefts.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the incident occurred on October 21 when the complainant was shopping at a Paharganj store. The stolen bag contained a passport, visa documents, $2,600 in cash, three credit cards and a mobile phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the incident occurred on October 21 when the complainant was shopping at a Paharganj store. The stolen bag contained a passport, visa documents, $2,600 in cash, three credit cards and a mobile phone. {{/usCountry}}

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After the victim filed a complaint, a team from the Sangatrashan police post analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras in and around the area, gathered local intelligence, and contacted investigating officers who had arrested the woman in previous cases. Officials said she was subsequently traced to Uttam Nagar and apprehended.

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During interrogation, the woman allegedly confessed to the crime.

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Police are also verifying details regarding her history sheet and a proposal for her externment.

Officials said a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Paharganj police station and further investigation is underway.