Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

19-year-old, juvenile allegedly stab two men to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

They stabbed two other men, aged 23 and 20, to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar following an argument after the car they were in travelling in brushed past their motorcycle
By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:01 PM IST

A 19-year-old man and a juvenile allegedly stabbed two men, aged 23 and 20, to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Tuesday following an argument after the car they were in travelling in brushed past their motorcycle.

Police said Rohit Aggarwal, a resident of Shiv Ram Park who worked at his father’s utensils shop in Najafgarh, and his friend, Ghanshyam Ratan, who runs a dairy in Nihal Vihar, were returning after attending a wedding in the car when they got into the argument near Udyog Vihar Metro Station.

“...the two men got out of the car and had an argument with the bike riders, later identified as a 19-year-old man Pradeep Kohli and his juvenile associate. The argument soon escalated and took shape of a violent scuffle during which Kohli and the juvenile took out a knife and stabbed both Aggarwal and Ratan. Soon as the duo collapsed, the attackers fled the spot on the bike,” said a police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The two injured men were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. While Aggarwal had one stab wound, Ratan was stabbed in his chest, throat, and abdomen, police said.

Deputy police commissioner A Koan said with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the accused were identified within hours. “Both of them were caught. Kohli has been arrested and his juvenile aide has been apprehended for the murder. The knife used in the murder has been recovered from them.”

Another investigator said the accused were also drunk at the time of the incident. “They do not have any previous criminal involvement and prima facie it looks like a crime that took place in the heat of the moment.”

