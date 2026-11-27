New Delhi: Even swapping their car’s number plate for a fake one and sticking a bogus MLA sticker could not save a 23-year-old law student and his 25-year-old accomplice. The two accused of attacking two bikers with a hammer and baseball bat in a fit of road rage were nabbed on Wednesday night in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas after a 160-kilometre chase, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Armaan, a law student, and his friend Abhishek, a construction worker. (Representative photo) more less

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Police identified the accused as Armaan, a law student, and his friend Abhishek, a construction worker.

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On Wednesday, they allegedly assaulted Vikram, 39, and Arun, 22, after the victims’ motorcycle brushed against the accused SUV near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover in south Delhi. The accused also snatched Vikram’s phone and, when Arun called, threatened them with dire consequences if he filed a police complaint, said additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Utkarsha.

“To evade detection, the accused replaced the SUV’s number plate with a fake. They also affixed a fake Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) sticker to the vehicle’s front windscreen to mislead the police. We recovered the hammer, the wooden stick and the car used in the crime. The phone has also been recovered,” said Utkarsha.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the two were booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 309 (robbery) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the two were booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 309 (robbery) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police traced the SUV’s owner, who told them that Abhishek, one of the accused, rented the vehicle from him a few days ago. “The accused kept their locations across Haryana and Delhi. After tracking them for nearly 160 kilometres, we nabbed the duo from Khajuri Khas,” the officer said

Police said the accused are contractual employees at Safdarjung Hospital. Both were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. While Arun was discharged on Thursday, Vikram was undergoing treatment.