Sarvesh Mishra granted bail in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Sarvesh Mishra, an alleged associate of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh, in a money laundering case registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Mishra has been named as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. He was granted interim bail on January 10 on the ground that he had not been arrested by the investigating agency during the probe.

Earlier this month, Mishra had moved a bail application, stating that he had been cooperating with the investigating agency. He submitted that he had been summoned by the agency on various occasions and had appeared before the agency without fail.

Mishra also argued that despite him joining the investigation on various occasions, ED had proceeded to file the fifth charge sheet without taking him into custody. He further submitted that the investigation regarding him is complete, and no purpose will be served by taking him into custody.

Thereafter, special judge MK Nagpal granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

Meanwhile, ED submitted that Mishra’s bail application may be decided in accordance with the guidelines established by the Supreme Court in the case Satender Kumar Antil vs Central Bureau of Investigation & Anr. (2021).