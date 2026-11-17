The Supreme Court on Monday allowed two cases linked to the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, pending before different courts in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, to be transferred to Delhi on a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the terror attack that killed 13 persons.

The November 10, 2025 blast outside Red Fort metro station killed 13 people. (HT archive)

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Allowing the NIA appeal, a bench of justices PK Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar said, “In order to unearth the larger conspiracy, the cases are required to be thoroughly investigated by the NIA as all the cases are intricately connected and linked to the Lal Qila blast case.”

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Further, the court found that the accused, witnesses in the three cases are common and evidence is overlapping. “Conducting separate trials in different states would lead to multiplicity of proceedings, duplication of evidence and the possibility of conflicting findings by different courts,” said the court, while rejecting the opposition raised by the accused.

The NIA represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) Raja Thakare said that during investigation of the November 10, 2025 blast outside Red Fort metro station, it was found that the accused persons are also involved in the Haryana and the J&K cases. He further stated that considering the nature and gravity of the offence, repeated shifting of the accused persons between different states would create a serious security concern.

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{{^usCountry}} “In view of the facts and circumstances projected in these petitions, it is permissible to direct clubbing of the three cases particularly for the reason that the petitioner alleges a larger conspiracy of disturbing peace and security of the country, and threatening unity and sovereignty,” the court said, permitting the clubbing of the three cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In view of the facts and circumstances projected in these petitions, it is permissible to direct clubbing of the three cases particularly for the reason that the petitioner alleges a larger conspiracy of disturbing peace and security of the country, and threatening unity and sovereignty,” the court said, permitting the clubbing of the three cases. {{/usCountry}}

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The J&K case was registered on October 19, 2025 at Nowgam, Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) against four persons. This preceded the blast and the accused had engaged in bringing out provocative and inflammatory posters associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). These posters challenged the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and advocated the secession of J&K from the Union of India.

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During investigation, the J&K police discovered that several accused persons were medical practitioners and some were working at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Two doctors – Muzamil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed — were arrested from the university. On their disclosure, prohibited weapons, live ammunition and a substantial quantity of explosive substances were recovered from various locations in Faridabad.

It was during this raid, one of the accused un-Nabi escaped in a Hyundai i20 car fully laden with explosives that exploded near Red Fort. Following the incident, Haryana police registered a case on November 19, 2025 under the UAPA and BNS provisions as large quantities of explosives were recovered in Faridabad. Four persons were arrested in this regard that included Shakeel and Saeed.

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In December 2025, the Centre directed the NIA to take over the Haryana case and a month later, even the J&K case was assigned to it. The NIA told the top court that investigations into the three cases reveal a series of “interlinked incidents” forming part of a larger terrorist conspiracy aimed at carrying out terrorist attacks at multiple locations in India.

The accused represented by senior advocates Shyam Divan and Siddharth Agarwal among others said that the three cases are not part of the same transaction and a request for transfer of these cases is “premature”.

The bench examined the matter and found that even in the orders passed by Centre referring the J&K and Haryana matters to NIA, it was clearly found that the accused are common and all cases are intricately connected.