SC to hear applications of Lotus Greens Sports City homebuyers

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear an application by homebuyers of Lotus Greens Sports City in Gautam Budh Nagar seeking directions to the builder to comply with the requirement of providing 70% of the project area for sports and recreational facilities, as promised when they invested in the project.

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A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale will hear the application filed by the residents of the Sector 150, Noida project, who are seeking to intervene in proceedings initiated by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd challenging an Allahabad High Court order directing a CBI probe into alleged irregularities by the company and its associates.

The homebuyers have cited a Supreme Court order passed in the matter in November 2025, which required the builder to submit a revised layout plan to the Noida Authority that complied with the brochure for the Sports City scheme as well as rules, regulations, by-laws and policies of the land-owning authority.

In their latest application, the homebuyers alleged that the revised layout plan dated May 6 was “much worse” than the earlier revised master layout plan of 2017. They said the high court had made “scathing observations” while directing the CBI to register a case and investigate alleged cheating of nearly 15,000 homebuyers.

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{{^usCountry}} The homebuyers alleged they were “dishonestly lured” into investing by promises of flats in an “Integrated Sports City”, where at least 70% of the total project area would be earmarked for recreational land use and world-class sports facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The homebuyers alleged they were “dishonestly lured” into investing by promises of flats in an “Integrated Sports City”, where at least 70% of the total project area would be earmarked for recreational land use and world-class sports facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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They have named Lotus Greens promoter Nirmal Singh, his son Harkara Singh Uppal and other associates in connection with the alleged irregularities.

In March 2025, CBI registered FIRs against various persons for alleged offences including conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and corruption. The alleged breaches by builders in connivance with Noida Authority officials have also been examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Public Accounts Committee.

Of the four Sports City schemes finalised by the Noida Authority, SC-01, covering Sectors 78-79 and 101, and SC-02 in Sector 150 were allotted to members of a consortium comprising Lotus Greens and Three C Group. The promoter common to the two groups was Nirmal Singh.

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The Sports City scheme was billed as an initiative to develop world-class sports infrastructure, with 70% of the allotted land earmarked for sports facilities and the remaining 30% permitted for residential and commercial use.

However, the homebuyers alleged that under the revised plan, a majority of the allotted area in SC-02, Sector 150, has been designated for residential use, while not even a single sports facility has been constructed.