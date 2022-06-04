Sexual harassment in Delhi Metro: Post goes viral on Twitter, Delhiites react in anguish

Ever felt unsafe taking the Metro in broad daylight? A 21-year-old student, as per a thread on Twitter, says she does feel unsafe now after what she went through on Thursday afternoon. Around 2pm, at Jorbagh Delhi Metro Station, she encountered a male fellow passenger, who flashed at her in public. She ran away from the spot, but alleges that the security personnel on duty refused to help her stating that the matter wasn’t in their domain. Having tried to seek help from the security agencies, to report the man, she then took to Twitter to inform social media users about the incident that made her feel helpless even within a secured premises.

Soon her post went viral, and many have since expressed their anguish and called out for the need to upgrade the safety measures. Reacting to the viral post, a Twitter user, Nandini Kala wrote: “I am reading this while sitting in the general coach of yellow line. I’ve been travelling in metro regularly since last 5 years and I can assure you that absolutely nothing will be done by police and metro authorities in this regard. They will ask you to travel in ladies coach (sic).” Another user, Akshat Chaturvedi, called out how we, as a society are failing, and tweeted: “Delhi metro was never safe. There are constant events of Man ogling and following girls. Somehow we as society are failing that no one takes action against such people. Unless we actively call out such people, give assurance to victim, these kind of events will continue (sic).”

The sexual harassment incident took place at the Jorbagh Delhi Metro Station, which falls on the yellow line. (Photo: Facebook (For representational purposes only))

After the uproar on social media, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Twitter stating: “We have already taken up the issue with the concerned security agencies.” Meanwhile, Anjali K, a Karol Bagh resident, interning at a private marketing company, opines, “Reading the entire ordeal reminded me of an incident that happened back in 2018 when a man flashed his private parts inside a cluster bus, in front of a woman who was returning home from her office in Gurugram. Women were not safe in private cabs, buses and now not even in the metro! So where are women actually safe, and which mode of transport should a working woman take? We talk about gender equality but even in the 21st century, we are dealing with harassment on a daily basis.”

The Delhi-based student recounted her ordeal at the Metro Station, through a series of social media posts. (Photo: Twitter)

Oshin Baliyan, a 26-year-old senior analyst from Noida, feels at least with social media one is able to highlight such situations that might otherwise go unnoticed. “This is one such incident where the girl took to social media and tagged the right authorities who after a day of the post going viral filed a written statement. Sadly, such cases aren’t new and not everyone raises their voice after experiencing such trauma. There is a greater and urgent need for the society to wake up. Women won’t be safe until there is a shift in the mindset of people with an end to victim shaming,” shares Baliyan, and Myra Anand, a 28-year-old freelance writer and resident of Lajpat Nagar adds, “It’s not that there are no rules in place. We have CCTVs and police personnels at all metro stations. Then why do women still continue to face such sexual harassment that too where public is present? Ladkiya kab tak system ke peeche bhaagein to feel safe and get justice? Culprits who engage in such activities should be immediately banned from travelling in Metros for the rest of their life.”

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

