SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
The station house officer (SHO) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday.
A case of extortion, threatening and criminal conspiracy, apart from corruption has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 384, 385, 120B and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act at the Pandav Nagar police station, officers privy to the matter said.
This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month. In the first week of July, the SHO of south-west district’s cyber police station and two inspectors were suspended on charges of de-freezing the bank account of a resident of Maharashtra, after allegedly taking money to do so, police said.
In the present case, the man complained to the east district police that the SHO and the ASI of the cyber police station visited his house to investigate a complaint given by his wife and they demanded ₹2 lakh from him to settle the matter, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap.
A second police officer associated with the case said the man’s wife, who lives separately, had accused him of hacking her email and social media accounts and posting objectionable content to malign her. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act on her complaint and the cyber police station was asked to probe it.
The man in his complaint said the SHO and the ASI came in plainclothes and took ₹20,000 from him and asked him to visit the police station. When he went there, the two demanded ₹2 lakh from him. The man recorded the conversation and submitted the recording as well as his complaint to the east district police, the officer said.
“An inquiry was conducted by the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the district’s public grievance (PG) cell and the allegations were substantiated. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation is on. Both the officers involved have been suspended and further department action is being initiated,” added DCP Kashyap.
-
20 tonne of seized plastic heads to Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants
Over 20,000 kilograms of banned single-use plastic has been seized by the 48 Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's revenue department teams since July 1, when 19 SUP items were banned nationwide, has made its way to the three waste to energy plants in Okhla, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur.
-
Teen saves mother from being stabbed to death by stepfather in Delhi
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl saved her mother from being stabbed to death by her stepfather at their residence in south east Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday, police said, adding they are yet to arrest ther mother, Gajan, a driver and her mother's second husband Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey identified the woman as Saraswati Barman, whose husband Gajan Barman attacked her with a knife, but she was saved by her daughter, a student of Class 10.
-
NAAC team’s visit: Lucknow University bans student protests on campus
The Lucknow University administration has banned all protests, dharna and processions on campus. The LU officials said the move has been initiated due to the proposed visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team. The NAAC team is likely to visit the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.
-
Drafted in 2019, Delhi’s plastic waste by-laws may be notified soon
New Delhi: The plastic waste management bylaws will be notified in the Capital by next week, a government official has said, even as the nationwide ban on single-use plastic has come into force from July 1. Since the rules have not bee notified yet, the agencies are being forced to handle violations under the Municipal Solid Waste rules, which are less stringent.
-
Yogi hauls up dist admn, cops for protests outside LuLu Lucknow
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has pulled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside LuLu mall in Lucknow. The Lucknow administration has been directed to check the efforts of anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony and indulge in lawlessness. It should take the matter seriously and such disorder will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly, he said.
