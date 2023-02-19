Sisodia slams Delhi LG for ‘frequent’ shifting of PWD secretaries

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the lieutenant governor for frequent transfers of secretaries of the crucial Public Works Department (PWD) and “intentionally” keeping the post vacant, alleging that the action has stalled major infrastructure projects in the national capital.

Ahead of G20 meetings to be held in the city, Sisodia said, LG VK Saxena has turned PWD into a “headless” body.

“The Delhi government has been working tirelessly to develop the infrastructure of the state, but the LG’s frequent changes of PWD secretaries have obstructed our progress. It is a deliberate attempt to abuse the powers of his (LG) office and derail the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal to transform Delhi into a world-class city,” Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio in the Delhi government, said in a statement.

Since September 2020, “five PWD secretaries have been changed every six months in Delhi”, and the position is currently vacant, Sisodia said in the statement, citing records of the services department. The transfers have had a “sabotaging” impact on the “development works of the Delhi government”, “made it impossible for PWD to function smoothly and efficiently, and has resulted in project delays”, Sisodia alleged.

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for a comment on the allegations.

The central government, through the LG, controls the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi.

PWD is engaged in planning, designing, construction and maintenance of Delhi government assets such as major roads, flyovers, footpaths, foot overbridges, subways, hospitals, schools, institutions, prisons, and courts. It is also responsible for roads signages, monument lighting, landscaping and other works. The department is headed by a senior Delhi government officer who serves as the head of the department of the agency.

As the head of PWD, its secretary heads a team of over 3,000 engineers and officials, provides administrative and financial approvals, and plays a critical role in coordinating the execution of infrastructure projects in the city.

Four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been Delhi PWD secretaries since September 2020, the latest being Vikas Anand who held the post from November 2022 to February 2023. He was also the PWD secretary from September 2020 to March 2021.

Sisodia has alleged that the “post has been intentionally kept vacant” since Anand’s transfer.

“Such frequent changes have impacted several important infrastructure projects of the national capital, many of which were being planned in view of the forthcoming G20 Summit. The construction of Ashram flyover underpass... which had missed several deadlines, is a prime example of a major infrastructure project that is suffering due to the actions of Delhi’s LG. The redevelopment of 500km of Delhi’s major roads... has also been affected by the act of the LG,” Sisodia said.

“All these projects are at risk of delays due to the LG’s frequent transfers of PWD secretaries thereby sabotaging the development works of Delhi government. The people of Delhi have elected us to govern. The Delhi LG is well aware the onus and accountability of Delhi’s infrastructural progress falls upon the state government. The LG is not accountable to the public for the department’s actions. So he has chosen to play with the department like a toy and is causing severe delays resulting in inconvenience to the people of Delhi. How can a government function like this?” Sisodia alleged.

Prior to Anand, Dilraj Kaur was the PWD secretary from March 2021 to March 2022, Nikhil Kumar (March 2022 to April 2022), and H Rajesh Prashad (May 2022 to September 2022).

PWD officials refused to comment on the matter.