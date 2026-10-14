Delhi Police takes down 500 protest-related social media posts in bid to tackle ‘misinformation’

Delhi Police have registered four first information reports (FIRs) over social media posts allegedly spreading misinformation and inflammatory content related to the ongoing protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the subsequent police crackdown. More than 500 such posts had been taken down by Tuesday evening, officials said.

A senior police officer said 4 FIRs were registered by the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit. (ANI)

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A senior police officer said the FIRs were registered by the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. “The FIRs have been registered against unknown persons under sections 336 (forgery), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356 (defamation) of the BNS, apart from relevant sections of the IT Act.

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A preliminary investigation indicated that several posts taken down so far originated from social media handles operating outside India, including in Pakistan, the officer said. “We are closely monitoring all social media platforms and taking down objectionable and AI-generated images, videos with the potential to incite public sentiment,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, police arrested a man from Haryana for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated videos and images depicting police officers sexually harassing protesters. The fabricated content included AI-generated images of ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was named in a complaint filed by a woman alleging that he sexually harassed her during a protest, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, police arrested a man from Haryana for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated videos and images depicting police officers sexually harassing protesters. The fabricated content included AI-generated images of ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was named in a complaint filed by a woman alleging that he sexually harassed her during a protest, police said. {{/usCountry}}