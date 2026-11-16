New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has asked railway authorities to strictly implement their crowd-management protocols at stations and review arrangements at least one week before any event expected to draw large passenger footfall. Strictly implement crowd-management protocols: Delhi HC to Railways

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that while the protocols already dealt with advance

planning for festivals, melas, holding areas, access control, CCTV monitoring, waiting list limits, etc., the February 2025 stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station showed that what "ultimately matters is how these measures are implemented on the ground before and during each crowded event".

Asserting that there must be accountability and maintenance of proper records in each case, the court directed the officer concerned to prepare a written report on arrangements in case they are needed following any untoward incident.

"Considering that the daily footfall at the station went up to 3,29,527 passengers on 24.10.2025, this Court is of the view that the measures must be monitored and recorded for every crowded event," the court observed in the order passed on November 2.

"The respondents shall strictly implement the SOPs and circulars... Before every event at which a large passenger footfall is expected, a senior officer nominated by the competent authority of the respondents shall, at least one week before the event, review the arrangements in coordination with the Delhi Police and the other agencies concerned," it directed.

The court said the authorities concerned shall be liable for non-compliance.

The court passed the order on a petition by two passengers, who could not board their train at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, due to a stampede.

At least 18 people were killed on February 15, 2025, in the overnight stampede at the packed New Delhi Railway Station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj where the Maha Kumbh was underway on platforms 14 and 15 of the station.

The petitioners, one of them being a person with disability, stated that they were present at the station when the stampede took place on the foot-over-bridge.

The court stated that in response to the plea, the authorities largely detailed future steps to deal with such situations, which included developing a 'Holding Area' on the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station with a capacity of about 7,000 passengers, 22 ticket counters, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, CCTV cameras, luggage scanners, door frame metal detectors and a dedicated control room.

"The respondents have not shown much on the ground", the court observed.

The petitioners, who initially sought compensation for all victims, only pressed for a direction to the authorities to prepare a plan of action to deal with a sudden surge of crowds at stations during public events.

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