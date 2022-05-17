Task force to monitor roadside green cover in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday constituted a district-level task force to oversee the increase in the city’s roadside green cover, and directed all road-owning agencies in Delhi to submit an action plan within 15 days on roadside greening initiatives under their jurisdiction.
“A joint review meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat with all concerned departments to discuss future strategies to improve the roadside green cover of Delhi, which is one of the 14 key focus areas of the summer action plan. All road-owning authorities have been given directives to formulate an action plan to tackle the city’s increasing dust pollution during the meeting,” said Rai on Tuesday, after the meeting which included officials from the city’s forest department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), municipal corporations and other road-owning agencies.
Rai further said that each road-owning agency will also carry out an assessment of the current green cover on the sides of the roads under their jurisdiction.
“Agencies will conduct road mapping to determine the amount and type of green cover available in each location. Agencies can select what additional action is required by categorising it into better and worse categories, which will include mapping of areas with little to no green cover,” he added.
Rai said that an overall plan will be prepared based on the reports submitted by the road-owning agencies in the next 15 days.
“PWD had already been given directives to boost the amount of green cover along Delhi’s roadsides. Additional directives have now been issued to cover other road-owning agencies. To increase the amount of green cover along Delhi’s roadsides, teams will also be deployed at the district level,” he added.
-
Pune ex mayors sling mud over Balgandharva redevelopment work
PUNE Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Ankush Kakade on Tuesday raised questions over the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium.
-
Delhi HC questions Centre reluctance on regularising Sainik Farms
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla was hearing a plea by convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms, Ramesh Dugar, seeking regularisation of the colony. In October 2019, the central government regularised 1797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which has allowed residents of these colonies to claim ownership rights of their properties, take permission for construction and for loans.
-
Send clear message that encroachments won’t be tolerated, Delhi HC tells govt
Questioning the Delhi government's role in curtailing the rampant encroachment of city roads and pavements by religious structures, the Delhi high court on Tuesday said the government must send a “clear and definite message” to encroachers that their illegality won't be tolerated, instead of remaining a “mute bystander” and allowing the illegalities to flourish.
-
CS launches Lucknow Metro’s Super Saver Card with unlimited rides
Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday unveiled and launched Lucknow Metro's Super Saver Card that will offer unlimited metro travel rides to users for 30 days for ₹1400. UP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd managing director, Kumar Keshav said the new card offered unlimited travel rides for 30 days to the commuters. “The card can be purchased by just providing the name and mobile number of the user,” Keshav said.
-
Delhi weather: Windy, cloudy conditions lead to slide in temp
New Delhi: Mercury continued its downward slide on Tuesday too as partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds during the day helped bring the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, considered representative of the Capital, to 41.1C – a degree above normal for this time of the year and 1.3 degrees down from a day ago. On Tuesday, Delhi's hottest location was Mungeshpur, which recorded a high of 44.6C, followed by Najafgarh (44.2C).
