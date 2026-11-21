The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory on Saturday warning of traffic congestion on several roads in south Delhi, with more than 27 marriage functions and 12,000 guests expected across the area.
The police said the marriage functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, with more than 5,000 additional vehicles expected in the area. The traffic police have deployed adequate staff to regulate traffic.
The police have warned of congestion on SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehauli-Gurugram Road, and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.
Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected routes, use public transport to save time and fuel, and plan their journeys in advance. Wedding guests have been asked to park only in designated parking areas and to avoid parking on the roadside.
Delhi braces for busy wedding season{{/usCountry}}
Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected routes, use public transport to save time and fuel, and plan their journeys in advance. Wedding guests have been asked to park only in designated parking areas and to avoid parking on the roadside.
Delhi braces for busy wedding season{{/usCountry}}
The traffic advisory comes as India is bracing for a busy wedding season. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that around 52 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the country between November 21 and December 15, generating an estimated ₹7.5 lakh crore in business.
It said the 25-day season is expected to drive demand across retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transport, food, jewellery and other sectors, with Delhi-NCR alone projected to account for around 5 lakh weddings and ₹2.5 lakh crore in business.
CAIT said the wedding season is also expected to generate around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities across sectors, including catering, decoration, photography, hospitality, transport, event management and beauty services.
Delhi-NCR is expected to see heightened commercial activity in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Khari Baoli, among others, the traders' body said, adding that the region's wholesale markets also cater to buyers from neighbouring states.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aveek Banerjee is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times, based in Greater Noida West. With more than five years of experience in digital journalism, Aveek has worked extensively in covering national politics and international affairs, including elections, high-profile diplomatic engagements and geopolitical conflicts. His experience covers a wide range of major events, including the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, multiple state assembly elections, US elections, Operation Sindoor, Air India crash, India-US trade tensions to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Before joining Hindustan Times, Aveek worked at the editorial teams of CNN-News18, India TV and Asian News International (ANI), during which he developed an understanding of the high-pressure newsroom environment and honed his skills in covering breaking news, tracking crucial developments, and producing accurate news content under tight deadlines while maintaining editorial standards. These stints have also provided exposure to diverse newsroom environments and the evolving standards of the media industry. Aveek holds a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University Delhi and a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys reading, pursuing photography and exploring new places in his free time. You can reach him at aveek.banerjee@htdigital.in.
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