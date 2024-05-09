 Two held for murder in Rohini | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Two held for murder in Rohini

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Analysis of CCTV footage showed the victim with the two accused. They met in Sector 20, Rohini, where Gagan confronted Gujjar over a fight with a relative of the accused around two months ago, police said

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man in Rohini’s Begumpur on Tuesday night over personal enmity, police said on Thursday, suspecting that the accused and the victim were drunk at the time of the incident.

Police said questioning the accused revealed they, along with a third associate, met the victim around 10.15pm on Tuesday in a street. They took him to an abandoned plot in the area, assaulted him with sticks and threw him into a puddle.
Police said questioning the accused revealed they, along with a third associate, met the victim around 10.15pm on Tuesday in a street. They took him to an abandoned plot in the area, assaulted him with sticks and threw him into a puddle. (Getty Images)

Police said that they received information around 11pm regarding an unconscious man lying in the mud in Begumpur. They shifted the man from Ambedkar Chowk to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu identified the accused as Deepanshu Gujjar alias Tillu, 24, and Neeraj Kumar alias Bonga, 22, both residents of Begumpur. The victim was identified as Gagan Kumar alias Chintu, 29, of Begum Vihar, who used to work at a cloth store in Karol Bagh.

“The post-mortem examination revealed that the man died of head injuries. A murder case was registered and investigation was taken up,” Sidhu said.

Analysis of CCTV footage showed the victim with the two accused. They met in Sector 20, Rohini, where Gagan confronted Gujjar over a fight with a relative of the accused around two months ago, police said.

Police said questioning the accused revealed they, along with a third associate, met the victim around 10.15pm on Tuesday in a street. “They took him to an abandoned plot in the area, assaulted him with sticks and threw him into a puddle filled with mud,” Sidhu said.

Two sticks used in the crime were recovered and the third suspect is being tracked, police said.

News / Cities / Delhi / Two held for murder in Rohini

