Two men held, two juveniles detained for gangster’s murder in southwest Delhi

Police on Thursday said they have arrested two men and apprehended two minor boys for the murder of 20-year-old alleged gangster Tinku Kharab, three days after he was gunned down by two men who intercepted his car on south-west Delhi’s Khaira Road, near Najafgarh.

The arrests were made following an encounter near Jharoda Kalan village in the early hours of on Thursday, police said. All four belong to the Nandu gang, led by fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, which has a longstanding rivalry with jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal’s gang, of which Kharab was a member, police said.

Four pistols and nine cartridges were recovered from the four persons. The arrested duo, identified by their first names as Vinay,24, and Sourabh,18, were the two who opened fire at the car being driven by Kharab on the evening of September 27.

Eyewitnesses told the police that 8 to 10 rounds were fired by the two men, killing Kharab on the spot. Kharab was involved in three criminal cases, including a case of extortion, police said.

Police said that one of the apprehended juveniles was also involved in the murder of a 24-year-old man, who was killed in a firing at a hotel in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla on August 24. That was a case of mistaken identity -- two juveniles had opened fire at the hotel reception where the man was seated in the manager’s chair, though they had come to allegedly kill the hotel owner. One suspect was apprehended in that shooting, while the other was on the run, said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.

On Wednesday, the special staff team from Dwarka district received information that four suspects who were allegedly involved in Kharab’s murder would arrive near Ganda Nala Road in Jharoda Kalan village in the early hours of Thursday. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the suspects were asked to surrender when they turned up, said additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh.

“Two of them fired at our team with the intention to kill. One bullet hit the bulletproof vest of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Umesh, who escaped unhurt. Three rounds were fired by police in retaliation, and the four were overpowered,” added the additional DCP. Police said they are questioning the four persons to as certain who had planned the hit on Kharab.