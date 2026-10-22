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Two teen siblings safely rescued as fire breaks out in their house in East Delhi

Both rescued children, aged around 15 and 16, were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where their condition is stated to be normal.

Updated on: Oct 22, 2026, 10:20:29 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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Two minor siblings were safely rescued after a fire broke out in a house in Balbir Nagar Extension near Shahdara in east Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, trapping them inside a room on the ground floor, fire department officials said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room received a call at 1.50am, regarding a fire in a house in Balbir Nagar Extension, Gali Number-16, Nala Road. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room received a call at 1.50am, regarding a fire in a house in Balbir Nagar Extension, Gali Number-16, Nala Road. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Both rescued children, aged around 15 and 16, were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where their condition is stated to be normal. However, it was not immediately known whether the teenagers were injured in the fire.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room received a call at 1.50am, regarding a fire in a house in Balbir Nagar Extension, Gali Number-16, Nala Road. Initially, five water tenders were rushed from Shahdara fire station. Around 2am, one more water tender was dispatched.

“The firefighters stopped the blaze and returned to the fire station at 3.15am. Fire station officer Anoop reported that the fire was in an electric scooter and a motorcycle. Due to smoke, two children were trapped inside a room on the ground floor. They were rescued and rushed to the GTB Hospital in a CATS ambulance,” the DFS official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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