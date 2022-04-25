Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped
An under-construction building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information.
Rescue operations are underway. The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed.
Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services told PTI, "We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot."
Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, he said.
The incident occurs month after another under-construction building had collapsed in Delhi's Kashmere Gate, injuring three workers.
Apart from the eight rescued, 25 others were also working in nearby shops or were passers by. They were also stuck in the debris. All of them were evacuated by residents, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Sagar Singh Kalsi had told news agency PTI.
In recent times, there have been instances of building collapse in the Delhi-NCR region. On February 10, two people had died after the ceiling of a sixth-floor flat in a condominium in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed, causing all the floors underneath the room to cave-in.
The incident had taken place in a flat in the 18-storey Tower D of Chintels Paradiso. Renovation work was being carried out by the owner of the flat when the mishap took place.
-
Over 1,000 people penalized for not wearing face masks in Noida: Police
Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday. The action was taken on Sunday, they said. “Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a police spokesperson said.
-
Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks
Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken. The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard. It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrested MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker on Sena, Hindutva
Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over the Hanuman Chalisa row, which resulted in the MP and her husband's arrest. Rana and her husband Ravi, who is an MLA, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The arrest came hours after they dropped their plan to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85
Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died of cardiac arrest in Pune on Monday. Godbole, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, also served as Maharashtra State Electricity Board chairman and state principal finance secretary. He also worked for the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condoled Godbole's death.
-
‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model. Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics