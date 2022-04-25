Home / Cities / Delhi News / Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Five labourers are feared to be trapped in the debris, the Delhi Fire Service said.
Rescue personnel clearing debris from the collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

An under-construction building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

Rescue operations are underway. The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services told PTI, "We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot."

Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, he said.

The incident occurs month after another under-construction building had collapsed in Delhi's Kashmere Gate, injuring three workers. 

Apart from the eight rescued, 25 others were also working in nearby shops or were passers by. They were also stuck in the debris. All of them were evacuated by residents, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Sagar Singh Kalsi had told news agency PTI.

In recent times, there have been instances of building collapse in the Delhi-NCR region. On February 10, two people had died after the ceiling of a sixth-floor flat in a condominium in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed, causing all the floors underneath the room to cave-in.

The incident had taken place in a flat in the 18-storey Tower D of Chintels Paradiso. Renovation work was being carried out by the owner of the flat when the mishap took place.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

