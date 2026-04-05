Weed harvesters deployed in Najafgarh drain to keep Yamuna clean

Irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday flagged off and deployed two dual-purpose weed harvester cum trash skimmer machines at the Najafgarh drain, to avoid pollutants enter the Yamuna. Parvesh Verma flagging off the machinery in Najafgarh drain near Punjabi Bagh bridge. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Najafgarh drain is among the largest contributors of pollutants entering the Yamuna, carrying floating waste, invasive aquatic weeds and untreated discharge. Officials said the deployment is aimed at addressing pollution at the source by removing waste and vegetation before it reaches the river.

“Cleaning Najafgarh drain is directly linked to cleaning the Yamuna. We are now using modern, Made-in-India machines aligned with the vision of Swachh Bharat to deliver real, visible change,” Verma said.

According to the I&FC department, the machines are equipped with a 112 horsepower engine and have a storage capacity of around 14 cubic metres. They are capable of cutting and collecting dense aquatic vegetation, including water hyacinth, along with floating trash. Built using marine-grade steel, the machines are designed to operate in varying water conditions, including shallow stretches.

An advanced conveyor mechanism allows continuous harvesting and unloading of waste, enabling uninterrupted operations. Officials added that the machines will be used for regular maintenance of the drain and to enhance water flow, which is expected to help reduce instances of waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

The procurement of the two machines has been completed at a cost of ₹2.90 crore. Officials confirmed that both units are ready for immediate deployment. Officials said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon while contributing to ongoing efforts to reduce pollution in the Yamuna.