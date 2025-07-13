Welcome building collapse: Delhi CM seeks report from DM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta has sought a report on the building collapse from the district magistrate, while minister Kapil Mishra said that investigation will be carried out into the tragedy that killed six people to fix accountability. Rescuers and Delhi Police personnel carry out rescue operations on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Expressing grief on the deaths, the CM said, “An unfortunate building collapse was reported at Seelampur…the District Magistrate (DM) has been asked to submit a report on the incident. The rescue operation is underway, being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” CM Gupta said in a post on X.

On Saturday morning, a four-storey building collapsed near Idgah in Janta Mazdoor Colony, the cause of which is not yet known.

Mishra, who visited the spot, said that the Mustafabad building collapse in April and the latest incident indicate that the previous governments “deliberately ignored illegal constructions for the sake of vote-bank politics.”

“The government will ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the incident, and whether it is an official or a public representative, strict action will be taken against all those found guilty following the investigation,” said Mishra.

While the AAP, which was in power till early this year, did not respond to the allegations, former CM Arvind Kejriwal condoled the deaths. “The incident of a four-storey building collapse in North-East Delhi is extremely tragic...Due to the narrow lanes, there are challenges in conducting relief and rescue operations. I appeal to all our local party colleagues to go to the spot and extend every possible assistance to the administration in the relief efforts.”

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav demanded that the government give a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each to the injured. He also alleged that both the BJP and the AAP are “equally responsible for rampant unauthorised constructions in Delhi.”

