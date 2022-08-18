Who took the decision, asks Sisodia amid row over resettling Rohingyas in Delhi flats
- Delhi home minister Manish Sisodia said Union home minister Amit Shah should order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats was taken, adding he has written to the latter over the issue.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that he had written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to clarify the Centre's stand on shifting of Rohingya Muslims to EWS flats in the national capital.
He asked who took the decision on the resettlement of the Rohingyas if it was not the Centre as neither the Delhi government had decided anything on it. “We didn't decide to Centre also says it didn't. Then, who took the decision?” Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.
He added Shah should order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats was taken.
He further said neither Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal nor Sisodia himself, as the home minister, had any knowledge of the proposal that was initially tweeted by Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri and later rebutted by the Centre.
“We got to know through newspapers that a scheme to provide flats to Rohingyas is going on. I asked the officers nd got to know some meetings did take place where Central government officers were present,” Sisodia further said.
“When I asked for details of the meeting, I saw that it was mentioned in the files that for the approval by the Central Govt, it was being directly sent through the chief secretary to the LG. It was completely hidden from the elected government of Delhi. why this conspiracy?” he added.
"Now, the home minister's office has issued a statement taking a different stand. If th Centre is against it then who was doing this? Puri had tweeted the same, appreciating the move. I have written to the home ministr to clarify this before the nation. This should be probed:
UP: Quota politics back in focus; decision on including Nishads under SC soon
Quota-based politics seems to be returning to focus in Uttar Pradesh. A day after Bharatiya Janata Party ally, the Nishad Party, said that an announcement on moving their community from OBC to Scheduled Caste is imminent, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has now flagged its long -standing demand for implementation of the social justice committee report. It is a demand with which BJP's other ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), isn't comfortable with.
ED raids in Delhi and UP in crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari, associates
LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, 59, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a money laundering case registered against Ansari and his brother, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari in July last year, people familiar with the matter said. In Mau, ED officials also raided the premises of his three business associates including a bus operator of Mau.
Examining possibility of providing job to kin of Dalit student: Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government was examining the possibility of providing a government job to a family member of the Dalit student, who died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him in Jalore for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper castes. Gehlot asked Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to address the issue of untouchability.
Lyricist Ko Sesha alleges meat pieces in veg meal, demands Swiggy apologise
Tamil cinema lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday declared that he had found pieces of meat inside a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a restaurant via Swiggy, and demanded an explanation from the food delivery app. He also criticised Swiggy for offering compensation of Rs 70 for 'offending my religious sentiments'. Sesha said he is a strict vegetarian and demanded Swiggy offer an apology. The internet has had mixed views on this incident.
CUET: Glitches continue to mar common university test
New Delhi: The first day of the fourth phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several examination centres, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, most of them in the national capital. According to the NTA, the exams of 8,693 affected candidates might now be conducted on August 25. The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
