Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi
A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to her left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Wednesday night.
The rider of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and all three fell off the two-wheeler. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.
A case of robbery, voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery and common intention, under IPC sections 392,394 and 34, was registered against the alleged snatchers. The one caught by the public was arrested and identified as Ishwar Kumar, a 29-year-old resident of Kirari in outer Delhi. He identified the other two suspects as Vikas and Dilip Kumar, the police said.
The woman, Arti Devi, lives with her relatives in Nangloi and works at a steel and scrap godown in Mundka. On Wednesday evening, around 8pm, she was walking home from work and was near Swarn Park when three men on a bike accosted her. The man riding pillion snatched her cellphone as the one in the centre tried to snatch her handbag.
“When I did not let go of the bag, the biker accelerated the vehicle in a bid to make me loosen my grip, but he ended up dragging me on the road for a few metres. But when I held on, the rider lost control of the bike and they all fell to the ground. I suffered injuries to my left leg in the dragging. One of them was caught by the public after I screamed for help; the other two fled with my cellphone,” Devi said in her statement, as mentioned in the FIR.
Police said they are looking for the absconding suspects.
Gangster Penta was killed on Lawrence Bishnoi’s directions: Punjab Police
A 'B' category gangster, Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group, was killed on the directions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over rivalry, Moga police said on Friday. Inspector general of police, Faridkot Range, PK Yadav said the teams, which were following the CCTV footage trail, got a tip-off after which a raid was conducted at Jai Singh Wala to Chotian Tobe road.
Inquiry initiated against Punjab Police ASI for amassing disproportionate assets
The state vigilance bureau has initiated an inquiry against assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramandeep Singh of the Punjab Police, who had been on deputation in the transport department, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets by accepting bribes from transporters for allowing their buses to run without paying taxes. Following this, a section of transporters alleged that they had been paying monthly bribes to the department's staff for running their buses for the last 20 years.
Former MLA Simarjeet Bains declared proclaimed offender in Covid norms violation case
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Friday declared former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender after Simarjeet, the then MLA of Atam Nagar constituency failed to appear before it in a case pertaining to Covid norms violation registered against him in August 2020. Simarjeet didn't appear before the court on January 14 this year and his application filed on the date seeking exemption from his personal appearance was dismissed.
Objectionable remarks row: Unfair to blame me without verifying facts, says Jakhar
Under fire from a section of political leaders for Jakhar's 'objectionable' remarks, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said it was completely unfair to blame him without ascertaining the facts. Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing best to protect the rights of downtrodden and economically weaker sections of the society.
Hoshiarpur land scam: Vigilance bureau probe not in consonance with FIR allegations: Court
The additional district and sessions court, Ludhiana, observed that the investigation conducted by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam case and the allegations in the FIR are not in consonance with each other whereas the agency filed its cancellation or closure report in the case by mainly relying upon the reply filed by the then sub-divisional magistrate and accused Anand Sagar Sharma and the report of the local commissioner.
