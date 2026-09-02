New Delhi

A participant speaks at the event. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA) on Tuesday launched a campaign to end manual scavenging in the country within a year, before India’s 80th Independence Day, with speakers, including former Supreme Court judges Madan Lokur and Sudhanshu Dhulia, highlighting that despite the law prohibiting the practice, it remained common.

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Sanitation workers from multiple states spoke at the event at the Press Club of India, stating that they were forced to do the work and were then discriminated against for the same. Multiple workers also raised concerns over the future of their children, alleging that the government had not done anything for them.

“My mother worked as a manual scavenger. Even today, almost 80 years after independence, women are forced to do this work in several districts across the country, despite multiple orders and judgments (against it),” said Pawan Vaalmiki, an SKA member from Madhya Pradesh.

Others recalled experiences of being excluded, humiliated, or physically assaulted due to their profession. “We are made to bear all this, and are also paid very little. Some people give only ₹100 or even ₹50. We have nothing (saved) for our children, and feel ashamed to do this work. Even our kids are discriminated against,” said Anguri Valmi, from Chattarpur.

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{{^usCountry}} SKA convener Bezwada Wilson questioned how ministers can claim in Parliament that manual scavenging has ended. “Manual scavenging continues despite district magistrates having the power to direct a survey if they have reason to believe that it is being practised,” he said, adding that the group would be sending a letter to the government on Wednesday, with evidence of the practice being widely prevalent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SKA convener Bezwada Wilson questioned how ministers can claim in Parliament that manual scavenging has ended. “Manual scavenging continues despite district magistrates having the power to direct a survey if they have reason to believe that it is being practised,” he said, adding that the group would be sending a letter to the government on Wednesday, with evidence of the practice being widely prevalent. {{/usCountry}}

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Human rights activist Usha Ramanathan said that SKA has gathered evidence from 46 districts across the northern belt.

“The women who have gathered here spoke about untouchability. In Article 17 of our Constitution, two words are written about untouchability; abolished and forbidden. This means not just that it is finished, but that it is not supposed to be practised again. Despite this, it continues,” said Madan Lokur at the event.