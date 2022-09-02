Zero discounts, smaller stores: What’s new in old excise rules
There is still some lack of clarity on one key issue -- the number of dry days which were reduced from 21 to three in November 2021
New Delhi: Customers are facing several changes as they buy liquor in Delhi from Thursday with the city switching back to its old excise policy from September 1. Discounts on MRP of liquor, and “buy one get one” offers are not available, and neither are discounts on wholesale purchase. In place of privately run stores, all vends are now being run by four Delhi government agencies, and the average size of these stores is smaller in comparison to the private stores.
To be sure, all the newly set up government stores are over 300 square feet in size, going up to 1,000 sq ft -- much larger than the government stores that operated before the now-withdrawn 2021-22 policy had kicked in.
There is, however, still some lack of clarity on one key issue -- the number of dry days in the city, which were reduced from 21 to three in November 2021.
“The number of dry days may not suddenly change under the new policy because dry days are governed by the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and not by the policy,” a Delhi government official explained. “The government usually takes a decision about number of dry days towards the end of the year. According to that decision, the number of dry days is fixed every year. The number of dry days will change only when the government takes a decision in this regard.”
The reduction in dry days has also been a bone of contention between the elected government and the LG in recent months.
In terms of pricing, higher value added tax (VAT) is back. Now, 25% VAT will be charged on the wholesale price of liquor, which was reduced to 1% under the new policy in which the Delhi government merged VAT and excise duty with licence fee, and charged the money upfront rather than taking a cut per bottle sold.
In fact, the new excise policy eventually flopped as the move to replace the sales-volume based system with a licence fee one did not generate enough returns. This led to the Delhi government and the Union government’s representative in charge of it, the Lieutenant Governor, trading blame over the failure -- with the latter alleging corruption by the former; and the former claiming that the current LG VK Saxena’s predecessor, Anil Baijal, made last-minute changes that militating against the opening of stores.
A CBI inquiry is now underway on alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy, and deputy chief miniser Manish Sisodia -- who denies any wrongdoing -- is one the people named in the FIR.
An official in the excise department explained that excise duty varies according to the brand, and will be as high as 300% on some products. “The imposing of VAT and excise duty on wholesale price will not lead to increase in the price of liquor . In the new excise policy, VAT and excise duty were negligible because they were merged with the licence fee. Now the licence fee is very low as compared to what it was earlier,” said the official, asking not to be named.
The licence fee for government-run liquor vend is ₹4 lakh for a year. The licence fee for a zone under the 2021-22 policy was around ₹250 crore and 27 liquor vends were allowed to be opened in one zone. The commission for wholesalers will decrease from 12% under the new policy to 5% under the old policy. The brand licence fee -- what a brand has to pay to be available in the market -- is now back to ₹25 lakh as against ₹1 lakh under the 2021-22 policy.
“Nearly 350 liquor vends have opened from Thursday and all the remaining vends against which licences have been issued are at different stages of being ready for opening. They all will be opening by next week,” said an official, saying the total number will hit 500
Vinod Giri, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said the switch to all government retail outlets has led to some changes in the rules and regulations governing the sale of liquor. “The excise department has ensured a smooth and quick transition in a short span of time. People will not face any problems because they have been accustomed to the old excise policy for a very long time. The government should ensure supply of some popular brands quickly which are currently not available in the liquor stores,” he said.
-
Karnataka CM blames 'negligence' of previous govts for deluge in Bengaluru
Days after several residential areas in the city saw inundation and waterlogging due to torrential rains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru. “The negligence of previous governments, substandard work and corruption has resulted in so much of problem. I can give with documentary evidence how badly the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike functioned,” Bommai said.
-
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
-
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
-
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
-
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics