Delhi Uiversity’s SOL to offer online content from January

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:22 IST

New Delhi

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) is likely to offer its distance education programmes in the online mode from January. This comes after the university received a Letter of Intent from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on September 16 to start these online courses.

SOL offers five undergraduate correspondence programmes: BA Programme, B.Com, B.Com (Hons), BA English (Hons) and BA Political Science (Hons).

CS Dubey, chairperson of SOL, said these courses will be available globally from January and students from any country can enroll for them.

“The idea is to make Delhi University accessible for everyone. Not everyone can take admission in regular courses of DU because of the high cut-offs. People can even work or do other things while pursuing these courses.” He said the university is currently preparing material to upload on Swayam, the government’s e-learning platform

A senior UGC official said out of around 40 eligible universities for online courses and programmes, 28 had applied to UGC. While three universities received the Letter of Intent, one had received Letter of Recognition.

“The university has six months from the date of letter to upload e-content on the Swayam platform. As soon as they upload the content and it meets the requirement of the four quadrants as stipulated in the regulation, DU will get the letter of recognition,” he said. For three-year undergraduate programmes, universities should prepare and upload study material for the first year.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 21:22 IST