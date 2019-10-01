e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Delhi Uiversity’s SOL to offer online content from January

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) is likely to offer its distance education programmes in the online mode from January. This comes after the university received a Letter of Intent from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on September 16 to start these online courses.

SOL offers five undergraduate correspondence programmes: BA Programme, B.Com, B.Com (Hons), BA English (Hons) and BA Political Science (Hons).

CS Dubey, chairperson of SOL, said these courses will be available globally from January and students from any country can enroll for them.

“The idea is to make Delhi University accessible for everyone. Not everyone can take admission in regular courses of DU because of the high cut-offs. People can even work or do other things while pursuing these courses.” He said the university is currently preparing material to upload on Swayam, the government’s e-learning platform

A senior UGC official said out of around 40 eligible universities for online courses and programmes, 28 had applied to UGC. While three universities received the Letter of Intent, one had received Letter of Recognition.

“The university has six months from the date of letter to upload e-content on the Swayam platform. As soon as they upload the content and it meets the requirement of the four quadrants as stipulated in the regulation, DU will get the letter of recognition,” he said. For three-year undergraduate programmes, universities should prepare and upload study material for the first year.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 21:22 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities